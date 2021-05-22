Hip-Hop Star Takura Rubbishes Gay Relationship Rumour

HIP-HOP star Takura has rubbished claims he is involved in a homosexual relationship, revealing plans to sue blog zimmagazine for peddling the rumours.

This comes after social media was abuzz this weekend with pictures of a man alleged to be Takura sharing a kiss with another unidentified man.

The picture had originated from an online magazine site with a headline reading, ‘Leaked pictures of Takura with his gay boyfriend’.

However, in a statement, the ‘MaObama’ chanter said he had ordered his legal team to sue the magazine for defamation.

He went on to add the story had caused a lot of discomfort to his family.

“I am not the person in these pictures. The pictures are clearly taken from an unknown site and doctored to create the impression that I am in them. This is defamatory, a malicious invasion of privacy, unauthorized use of my images, and a clear attempt to tarnish my reputation, a violation of the highest order,” he said.

Takura added; “I wish to categorically deny that I am the person in the pictures, I am not now nor have I ever been in a homosexual, whilst I have always kept my private life out of the spotlight, it is important that I speak out against these falsified pictures.

“The spreading of the story has tarnished my reputation, caused grief, anxiety, and unwarranted angst to my family. I have instructed my legal team to look into the originators of this fake story and doctored pictures, to institute proceedings for defamation and seek damages,” reads his statement.