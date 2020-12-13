Heavy-weights Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

FANS and critics will this Friday get yet another chance to see music giants Winky D and Jah Prayzah share the same stage as they headline the same gig dubbed The Best of Both Worlds.

The event, made possible by Gateway Stream Music in partnership with Kayse Connect, will take place from 6pm to 8pm at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

However, a limited crowd is expected to attend physically while everyone else will have to pay US$2 or the equivalent in local currency to watch via pay per view (PPV) due to the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

In a statement released yesterday, Gateway Stream Music project manager Ishe Makambira said the Gateway Stream Music application, being the first PPV platform in Zimbabwe, is aimed at ensuring that artistes are able to monetise their work online at a time their survival depends on it.

“Pay per view is a fairly new concept in Zimbabwe which arrived on our doorsteps due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It enables the artistes to get back to work as currently they cannot host live shows where fans physically attend,” said Makambira

PPV enables fans to buy tickets and attend shows online from the comfort of their home or any location with access to internet connectivity through livestreaming and it is usually priced at a fraction of the cost of the normal physical shows.

According to Makambira, the service brought through their mobile application is premised on the need to empower artistes by making sure that they get paid for the content they produce.

“Our app does just that [empowering artistes] by giving the artistes an opportunity to earn income from livestreaming their shows using the pay per view, which is unlike other free livestreaming where they do not earn any money from the live performance,” he said.

“Gateway Stream Music ensures artistes get paid for any airplay and receive their money immediately.”

The perceived music rivalry between musicians Winky D and Jah Prayzah has, over the years, become an ongoing clash that even the two camps no longer bother to dispel.

When it is not comparison of their latest albums, it might as well be about who dresses better or, even more amusing, who would perform first if both songsters are billed for the same show.

The much-anticipated show on Friday will be yet another exceptional experience that will allow fans to also request for their favourite tunes from the artistes, says Kayse representative Elton Kurima.

“This is the first ever of its kind and features two high-profile artistes that have raised the Zim flag high and continue to be the most sought after artistes in Zimbabwe (so) to make the concert more interesting almost everyone can now watch and also request a song from the two artistes,” he said.

“Fans can stream the concert from any part of the world. A few fans will get a chance to call in to request a song from any of these two giants.”