Hear a previously unreleased Tina Turner song, ‘Hot For You Baby’

NEW YORK — They call her the ‘Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’ for a reason.

The late great Tina Turner, one of the world’s most popular entertainers who died in 2023 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, left behind a vast catalog of classics. And now, there’s a previously unreleased song to enjoy: “Hot For You Baby,” a rowdy ‘80s rock song marked by Turner’s husky tone — effortlessly cool and cheery at the same time.

It is the first previously unreleased song featured on the forthcoming 40th anniversary edition of her career-defining album, “Private Dancer,” out March 21. The record will be available in a number of formats, including a 5 CD/Blu-ray version that includes a few never-before-released tracks, live performances and music videos.

“Hot For You Baby,” written by Australian singer John Paul Young and produced by John Carter, was originally meant to be included on the 1984 album.

“Private Dancer” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, but it produced Turner’s sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100: “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

It is one of many timeless tunes across her body of work: “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” among them.

Source: AP

