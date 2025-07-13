Guardiola hears boos at Oasis concert in Manchester after band dedicates song to ‘greatest manager’

Spread the love

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Some Oasis fans weren’t quite “mad fer it” when the band dedicated a song to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at a homecoming concert.

A smattering of boos followed Liam Gallagher dedicating “D’You Know What I Mean?” to “the greatest manager of all time, the one and only Pep Guardiola” — who was in attendance.

It occurred Friday night at Heaton Park during the band’s first concert in Manchester in 16 years as part of its reunion tour.

Noel Gallagher then asked: “Who you booing?”

The brothers, who grew up in Manchester and are longtime City fans, have attended many games over the years as Guardiola has guided the club to six Premier League titles — among an array of other trophies.

Guardiola, who received some respectful applause as well, didn’t seem to mind the razzing — likely from crosstown Man United fans at the show — and joined the rest of the 70,000-plus fans in singing “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

It was the first of five sold-out shows at Heaton Park for the Britpop band, which opened its tour last week in Cardiff, Wales.