Glastonbury Festival release full line-up, sets times for 2022

The full line-up and set times have been released for all the main stages at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

The festival will return after being cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headlining Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Organisers have spent the past few weeks releasing line-ups area by area, but now the full line-up has been released complete with set times.

While Billie Eilish is performing on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, Foals will be closing out the Other Stage while Little Simz headlines the West Holts stage.

On Saturday, Paul McCartney will play out the main stage with Megan Thee Stallion set to headline on the Other Stage and Roisin Murphy plays on the West Holt.

On the Sunday, Pet Shop Boys will headline the Other Stage while Kendrick Lamar headlines the Pyramid Stage. Bicep will play out the West Holts Stage.

Secret sets with acts still to be confirmed

There are a number of ‘TBC’ slots on the line-up which are sure to throw up some surprises.

The John Peel stage has a free slot from 2-3pm on the Sunday of the festival while there is a slot still to be confirmed on the Park Stage from 6.15pm-7.15pm on Sunday.

Source: ITV

