Freeman unveils new album in Mutare

HARARE-BASED Zim-dancehall singer, Energy Sylvester Chizanga, popularly known in music circles as Freeman will tomorrow unveil his newly-released hot album, “Top Striker” at Club Mandisa.

This will be Freeman’s third gig at the same venue. The show will start at 8pm. Mandisa Club owner, Boniface Nyamanhindi, confirmed the show.

He described Freeman as a crowd puller who always put up sterling performances at the club.

“We are hosting Freeman for the third time. He has performed here before and did not disappoint our fans.

“Freeman is a crowd puller. He is the man of the moment that is why we invited him again. It is by public demand that we have brought him back once again.

“We hope to continue to work with him,” he said. Freeman confirmed the show and said he was ready to rock Mutare.

“I will put up a good show as usual. I will make sure that my fans are not disappointed at the end of the day.

“I will be performing at Club Mandisa for the third time. I am very happy about it. It shows that people there are happy with my music. It is so encouraging,” he said. Freeman is one of the most established Zim-dancehall artistes in the country.

The “Joina City” hit maker rose to fame with a number of singles and albums which won the hearts of young and old music fans in the country.

He has done collaborations with other top artistes in the country like Winky D, Shinsoman and Lady Squanda.