Former Employee Sues Kanye West, Accusing Antisemitism and Lewd Behavior

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES — Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from a former employee, who is accusing the rapper and fashion mogul of antisemitism and lewd conduct during what were supposed to be work meetings.

In the lawsuit, according to Celebrity news platform TMZ, filed Thursday and obtained by TMZ, Murphy Aficionado, who worked as a project manager for West, claims his experience with the rapper was nothing short of a nightmare.

Aficionado alleges that in November 2022, Kanye summoned him to a Beverly Hills hotel room, where he was met with a disturbing scene. Upon entering, Aficionado found West shirtless and out of breath with his pants unbuttoned, while his then-girlfriend Bianca Censori was topless with her hands barely covering her breasts. Aficionado says it was clear they had just had sex.

The encounter reportedly took a troubling turn when West referred to Candace Owens’ former lawyer as a “Jewish spy.” Shortly after, West allegedly told Aficionado, “Wait right here. Do NOT leave,” before disappearing into a room with Censori. Aficionado says he then heard “loud moaning and clapping,” suggesting the couple was engaging in sexual activity once again.

Ten minutes later, West emerged wearing a T-shirt featuring a swastika and allegedly asked Aficionado, “Don’t you like my shirt?” The suit also claims West then proceeded to show Aficionado nude photos of Kim Kardashian.

The situation took another bizarre turn later that week, according to the lawsuit, when West summoned Aficionado to another hotel room. This time, Aficionado alleges he found West and a famous NFL wide receiver wearing only towels and preparing for massages. Once again, Aficionado was left waiting in the room, where he says he heard more “clapping and moaning” from the bedroom, presumably from West and the masseuse. After West left the room, the NFL star allegedly entered, continuing the uncomfortable situation.

Aficionado, who was fired by West last year, is suing for discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, and failure to pay wages. The lawsuit paints a picture of a toxic and disturbing work environment under West’s leadership.

This legal action comes amid growing scrutiny of Kanye West’s personal and professional conduct, including previous accusations of antisemitism and other controversial statements.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...