Facing backlash over DRC bloody war, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame Hires Army of Social Media Influencers and Artists

HARARE – As global pressure mounts on Rwanda over its alleged involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) war, President Paul Kagame appears to have enlisted a network of African social media influencers—including prominent Zimbabweans—to shift the narrative in his favour.

Among those reportedly engaged in a pro-Rwanda messaging campaign are Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, political and economic commentator Rutendo Matinyarare, businessman Tinashe Murapata, and political strategist Ali Naka.

Additionally, Kagame has recruited influencers from Kenya, including CNN’s Larry Madowo, in what critics describe as a coordinated effort to control international perception of Rwanda’s role in the ongoing conflict.

The campaign has gained momentum at a time when Rwanda is facing widespread condemnation for backing the M23 rebels, who have seized major cities in eastern DRC. Reports suggest that Kigali has deployed around 4,000 troops to support the rebels, leading to mass displacement and a surge in violence, including the rape of children.

John Legend Faces Backlash Over Rwanda Concert

While social media influencers push pro-Rwanda narratives, international celebrities are also being drawn into the controversy.

American singer-songwriter John Legend has come under fire for performing in Kigali despite Rwanda’s alleged military aggression in the DRC.

“I don’t believe that we should punish the people of Rwanda and punish the people of other countries when we disagree with their leaders,” Legend told the BBC following his performance at the Move Afrika concert last week.

The event, organised by Global Citizen, was aimed at expanding touring opportunities across Africa. Legend claimed he was not paid for his performance and said his goal was to help develop the music industry on the continent.

However, critics argue that Legend’s participation provided legitimacy to Kagame’s regime. His performance sparked a fierce social media backlash, leading him to delete an Instagram post promoting the event.

Belgium-based activist Denise Zanesa condemned the concert, likening it to “collaborating with oppression itself.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with one critic on TikTok accusing Rwanda of using Black American culture in a “soft campaign to normalise their terrorising of eastern Congo.”

Double Standards in Celebrity Activism?

Legend has previously taken strong political stances, including outspoken criticism of former U.S. President Donald Trump. He also distanced himself from former mentor Kanye West over concerns that West’s presidential bid was designed to divert Black votes from the Democrats.

But when questioned about Rwanda’s alleged human rights abuses and “sportswashing” strategies—including its multimillion-dollar sponsorship deals with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain—Legend’s team declined to comment.

Fellow Grammy-winning artist Tems, who was scheduled to perform in Rwanda, opted to pull out, stating she would “never, ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues.”

The debate over Rwanda’s use of global influencers and celebrities to whitewash its image is likely to intensify, as international scrutiny over its role in the DRC conflict continues to grow.

