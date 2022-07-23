Ex Radio 3 legend George Munetsi dies

South African based Zimbabwean radio personality George Munetsi has died With a career spanning over two decades in the media industry Munetsi was one of South Africa’s most recognized voices on radio.

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda took to social media to mourn the late George Munetsi adding that his passing is one of his worst moments.

“They say friends are the family we choose. Being chosen was the greatest moment of my life and when news of George Munetsi passing on, it was one of the worst moments of my life. Friendship transcends death. Memories made will never be forgotten and created a lasting impression on those they left behind. Everyone became a better person for having such a wonderful friend, Rest In Power Jojalo”

Munetsi left ZBC’s Radio 3 in 1996 after having shared the mic with some of Zimbabwe’s finest DJs like the likes of Peter Johns, Tich Mataz, the late Tsitsi Mawarire and the late Josh Makawa.

Munetsi decided to move to South Africa and soon established himself as a premier DJ for one of South Africa’s top radio stations Kaya FM. He was widely known for his fascinating show Georgie In The Afternoon (GITA).

