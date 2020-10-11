Ex-Bodyguard Claims Mase Involved In Biggie’s Passing, Says Diddy Was The Target

More than two decades after The Notorious B.I.G. a.k.a. Biggie was killed, the case has never been solved. Now, a new theory may have arisen following Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ ex-bodyguard Gene Deal’s conversation with Mase.

In an episode of his YouTube show, Gene made a shocking claim that Mase might have been involved in the murder of the “Mo Money Mo Problems” hitmaker. Mase then called into Gene’s YouTube show, calling him a liar. The Florida-born star said Gene used to be an upstanding guy, but now he’s lying for ratings and YouTube clicks.

Gene, who was with Diddy the night Biggie got shot and killed, confronted Mase about his alleged suspicious behavior that night. The former bodyguard asked the 44-year-old rapper why he did not go to the party and hang with Biggie and Diddy, suggesting that Mase might know there was going to be a shooting so he stayed away from it.

Mase claimed that he was in a hotel room with R&B singer Brandy, whom he was dating at the time. Gene refused to believe him, claiming that Mase previously told him that Brandy wanted to go to the party, but it was Mase who didn’t wanna go.

It’s been 23 years since the Notorious B.I.G. passed and his legend is still thriving in the world at large. Outside of his iconic contributions to the Hip-hop genre, his style and charisma also became cultural exports, as well as the legend of his unsolved murder. A former associate is once again rankling the Internet with his own truth about what happened that night – and why.

Decades after the height of the infamous West Coast vs. East Coast hip-hop war, stories are still being told that no one has heard before. Snoop shared a story recently during the pandemic about Biggie, hip-hop history and how Pac’s death affected them all.

“[Lil] Cease takes me upstairs, Biggie is upstairs in a walker — like what the old people walk around in,” Snoop shared. “He got the little walker sitting at the edge of the bed. And when I walk in the room, we started talking. And then he looked me in my eyes.

He said something that — he’s sad that Tupac is dead, but I can look in his eyes and I could see that he hurt. He didn’t even have to say it. I could see that he hurt behind 2Pac being [gone].”

