Eve Shuts Down Billionaire Husband Rumours: “We’re Not Broke, But He’s Not a Billionaire”

Veteran rapper and former Ruff Ryders star Eve has addressed longstanding rumours surrounding her marriage to British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, setting the record straight in a candid conversation with Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast.

Eve, according to celebrity website TMZ, often hailed as the “First Lady” of the Ruff Ryders collective, made it clear that while her husband is successful, he’s not a billionaire — and that’s perfectly fine.

“Let’s not get it twisted,” Eve said with a laugh. “Max isn’t a billionaire… but we’re not broke either!”

The Grammy-winning artist has faced years of online speculation suggesting she left the music industry after marrying into immense wealth. Memes and social media posts have long implied that her 2014 marriage to Cooper, the founder of the Gumball 3000 motor rally, allowed her to live a lavish, care-free lifestyle.

Eve first began dating Cooper in 2010. The couple now shares a son and splits their time between the UK and the U.S. While Cooper may not hold billionaire status, his Gumball 3000 empire — founded in 1999 — has made him a prominent figure in motorsports and entertainment, regularly featuring hip-hop stars such as Xzibit, DJ Muggs, and Bun B.

Despite stepping back from music, Eve insists her marriage didn’t mark a sudden transition into what many are calling her “soft girl era.”

“I was already a rich girl before I met Max,” she reminded listeners. “I did the work on myself before I entered this relationship. I’d grown tired of the dating scene in L.A., and I was ready for something real.”

Eve’s last album, Lip Lock, was released in 2013, though it remains noticeably absent from major streaming platforms. Still, she continues to be a respected voice in the culture — and her past relationships occasionally resurface in headlines. Most recently, her ex Stevie J came to her defence amid online comments by a former Bad Boy artist.

As Eve put it: “You don’t need a billion dollars to live a billion-dollar life.”

The interview reaffirmed what fans have long admired about Eve — her independence, confidence, and refusal to be defined by the rumour mill.