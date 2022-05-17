Eminem ‘speechless’ over Kendrick Lamar’s new album

Eminem has been left “speechless” after listening to Kendrick Lamar’s new album. The rapper’s latest record “Mr Morale The Big Steppers” was released last week and he’s already won high praise from fellow hip-hop star Eminem.

The “Lose Yourself” star took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Kendrick’s new music, tagging his friend Dr Dre and writing: “This Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I’m speechless.” It comes just months after the pair teamed up at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show back in February, performing with stars including Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. “Mr Morale The Big Steppers” is Kendrick’s fifth studio album and features appearances from Ghostface Killah, Blxst, Amanda Reifer, and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons.

While he was working on the album, Kendrick described the writing process in a blog post, explaining: “I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. “Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. “While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” said Lamar.

As well as releasing his album, Kendrick has announced a huge world tour for this year. The “Big Steppers Tour” kicks off in America on July 19 at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City, before finishing up at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 14 and 15. He will then take the shows to the UK and Europe in the Autumn, before heading to Australia and New Zealand in December.

