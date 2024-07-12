Eminem Sparks Controversy with New Song ‘Habits’ Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner and Criticizing Pronouns

Spread the love

IN an attempt to reignite his fame, Eminem has released a new song titled “Habits,” which has stirred controversy for its anti-woke lyrics. The song misgenders Caitlyn Jenner and takes aim at the use of they/them pronouns.

The contentious lyrics include:

“But when it comes to givin’ it to anybody, boy, is Bruce generous (Marshall), and I’m ’bout as much of boy as Bruce Jenner is. Cause I’m not a boy, I’m a man, btch, man-btch. My speech is free as his choice to choose gender is (man).”

The song has generated significant backlash, particularly because Eminem’s adopted child, Stevie, came out as genderfluid in 2021 and uses they/them pronouns.

This controversial move by Eminem has sparked debates about his stance on gender identity and the potential impact on his reputation in the current social climate.

Source: Pink News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...