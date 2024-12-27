Eminem Discusses Long-Awaited Joint Album with 50 Cent

Spread the love

Fans of Eminem and 50 Cent have been clamouring for a collaborative album from the rap legends for years, and the Detroit icon has finally addressed why the highly-anticipated project hasn’t materialised—yet.

During a special Christmas Day episode of DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House podcast, commemorating 20 years of Eminem’s Shade 45 Sirius XM station, the rapper opened up about the possibility of teaming up with his longtime friend and frequent collaborator.

When asked by DJ Whoo Kid if the world will ever see an Eminem-50 Cent joint album, Em responded candidly: “That would be great. I think we gotta stop bullshitting and just do it…I would never say it’s not possible.”

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, who also joined the podcast, was enthusiastic about the idea, stating, “I would love to hear it. So whenever you guys are ready, we’re putting it out.”

While 50 Cent has shifted much of his focus to building a successful career in television and film, the rapper has still made time for musical collaborations, recently working with Eminem on Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s Missionary album.



However, this isn’t the first time the duo has had the opportunity for a major project together. Earlier this year, 50 Cent revealed that Eminem once turned down the chance to embark on what he described as “the biggest tour in the world.” Despite 50’s grand plans, Eminem declined, citing his desire to prioritise his daughter, Hailie.

“He said, ‘I just don’t want to go and come back and Hailie’s grown,’” 50 Cent shared, adding that while he initially thought the rapper was making excuses, he later understood the sentiment when he witnessed Eminem walk Hailie down the aisle.

“She got married and I’m like, ‘This is what he’s talking about,’” 50 Cent reflected.

While fans eagerly await confirmation of a collaborative album, Eminem’s comments on the podcast have sparked renewed hope. Whether the two rap icons can align their schedules and ambitions remains to be seen, but their shared history and enduring friendship suggest the possibility isn’t off the table.

Listeners can catch the full interview with Eminem on the Whoo’s House podcast, with the conversation about the potential joint project beginning around the 21-minute mark.

