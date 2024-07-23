Eminem brings Taylor Swift’s historic reign at No. 1 to an end, Stevie Wonder’s record stays intact

Spread the love

Eminem’s latest album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, ending Taylor Swift’s 12-week reign with “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“The Tortured Poets Department” achieved a historic milestone in its first week, amassing 891.34 million album streams in the United States, the highest streaming week for an album ever recorded, according to Luminate.

Swift’s album debuted at No. 1 in April and maintained the top spot for three months, making her the only woman to achieve this feat. She broke the previous record set by Whitney Houston’s 1987 album, “Whitney,” which held the No. 1 position for its first 11 weeks.

Swift’s album matched the record of Morgan Wallen’s 2023 release, “One Thing at a Time,” which also debuted at No. 1 and remained there for 12 consecutive weeks. Wallen’s album later returned to the top, spending a total of 19 weeks at No. 1.

The only album with a longer initial run at No. 1 is Stevie Wonder’s 1976 classic, “Songs in the Key of Life,” which spent 13 weeks at the top after debuting and 14 weeks there in total.

Eminem’s “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” marks his 12th album and his 11th to reach No. 1. As a result, “The Tortured Poets Department” has dropped to No. 4. The second spot on the Billboard 200 is now held by K-pop boy band ENHYPEN’s “ROMANCE

,” while irreverent country star Zach Bryan’s “The Great American Bar Scene” takes the No. 3 position.

