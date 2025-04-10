Eminem Betrayed by Insider in Massive Leak of Unreleased Music — FBI Cracks Case Involving Nephew of Longtime Engineer

Spread the love

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN – A shocking breach of trust has rocked Eminem’s inner circle after the FBI uncovered a massive leak of unreleased music traced back to a close family connection — Joseph Strange, the nephew of Eminem’s longtime engineer, Mike Strange.

The leak, which began surfacing online in early 2025, involved over two dozen unreleased tracks recorded between 1999 and 2018, as well as handwritten lyric sheets and even a rare VHS music video. The FBI has since charged Joseph Strange, 46, with criminal copyright infringement and the interstate transportation of stolen goods.

A Trusted Insider Turns Traitor

For years, Eminem — real name Marshall Mathers — has kept his music locked away in his private Ferndale studio. The tracks, often raw and unfinished, were stored offline on secure hard drives, known only to a tight-knit group of employees. Among them was Joseph Strange, a tech specialist tasked with managing the vault-like systems that safeguarded the rapper’s life’s work.

Joseph was no outsider. Raised alongside Mike Strange like brothers, his position within Eminem’s trusted team was never questioned. But that trust was shattered when fans began sharing unreleased songs on Reddit, YouTube, and black-market music forums.

The FBI was called in on January 16, 2025. By January 28, agents were inside Joseph’s home in Holly, Michigan. What they found was staggering: more than 12,000 audio files, original lyric sheets, and digital fingerprints that matched the vault drive known as “RAID 1” from Eminem’s studio.

How a Fan Exposed the Leak

The leak might have gone unnoticed were it not for an alert teenager in the United Kingdom. After spotting a tweet from Eminem’s associate Fred Nasser urging fans not to circulate the stolen material, the teen contacted the FBI. He shared screenshots and conversations with a user named “Doja Rat,” who admitted to purchasing the songs from Joseph.

Doja Rat, a 31-year-old Canadian bank worker and Eminem superfan, later confessed to federal agents that he and other collectors paid Joseph nearly $50,000 in Bitcoin over six months. In exchange, they received dozens of unreleased tracks and photos of lyric sheets allegedly “rescued” from a studio flood — a false story designed to pass off stolen property as memorabilia.

Unravelling the Digital Trail

The investigation revealed meticulous planning. The FBI tracked cryptocurrency payments, IP addresses, and emails linked to Joseph. A Venmo account under the alias “Hal Finney” — a known Bitcoin reference — was traced directly to him. Multiple buyers independently confirmed Joseph’s identity, some showing screenshots of private Discord and Signal messages.

One damning piece of evidence was a computer screenshot listing all of Eminem’s unreleased tracks in alphabetical order — an exact match to the structure on the studio’s RAID 1 drive, which had not been accessed officially since 2020. Only four people had the password: Mike Strange, Tony Campana, Fred Nasser, and Joseph. The others, all still employed, denied any involvement.

Mike Strange summed it up: “This music could have only come from someone who had direct physical access to the hard drives.”

Violation of NDA and Years of Trust

When Joseph left his position in 2021, he signed a non-disclosure agreement explicitly forbidding the sharing of any material related to Eminem. He acknowledged the importance of protecting intellectual property — but went on to do the very thing he promised not to.

“He didn’t just steal music. He violated a family bond,” said one insider close to the situation.

In March, the U.S. District Court in Michigan formally charged Joseph. He has not issued any public statement, and legal experts expect the case to go to trial later this year.

Fallout and Moving Forward

Eminem’s team has since overhauled studio security — new passwords, disconnected drives, and restricted access. While the music may be back in the vault, the emotional toll of betrayal remains.

The leak didn’t come from a hacker in a far-off country. It came from a trusted family member — someone who sat in the same room where Eminem’s career was built.

And for fans and artists alike, it serves as a stark reminder: sometimes the greatest threats come from within.

Source: AllHipHop

