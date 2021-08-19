News Ticker

Ed Sheeran says new ‘coming of age’ album coming in October

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany. Sheeran is the new shirt sponsor for third-division English soccer club Ipswich, it was announced Thursday, May 6, 2021. The “Shape of You” singer signed a one-year deal to sponsor the men’s and women’s shirts next season. The 30-year-old musician grew up in the area and is a longtime Ipswich fan.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No more break for Ed Sheeran.

The British pop star announced Thursday that his upcoming studio album “=,” which is pronounced “Equals,” will release on Oct. 29. He unveiled his 14-song track list, which includes his recently released single “Bad Habits.”

Sheeran said his new album is “really personal.” He said his life changed in the past few years after marriage and the birth of the couple’s daughter.

“I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement.

The four-time Grammy winner took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “÷” or “Divide.”

The new album was written and recorded across London, Sweden and Los Angeles.

Next month, Sheeran will perform in a concert to kickoff the NFL season opener between the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys in Florida.




