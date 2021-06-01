Ed Sheeran lands major deal to become face of TikTok

Ed Sheeran has reportedly inked a major deal with TikTok to become the face of the video-sharing platform.

The “Bloodstream” hitmaker is said to have filmed a top secret project with the video sharing platform in London recently, as part of his new deal with the social media giant.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Ed has signed a mega deal with TikTok and was filming for them in London recently.

“It is a huge coup to get someone as big as Ed on board and everyone is really excited about the end result.

“TikTok is a huge platform for artists now and Ed can see that.

“It was something he wanted to get involved in and the project he has done with them is really exciting.”

It comes days after Ed and his pal Courteney Cox went viral with their clip of them re-creating her ‘Friends’ character Monica Geller’s dance, which she performed with her brother Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) on the show.

Ed captioned the video on rival app Instagram: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend.”

At the time of writing, the clip has been viewed more than seven million times.

Meanwhile, Ed recently admitted sponsoring his favourite soccer team has been a “long, long process”.

The 30-year-old pop star- who previously sponsored an under-11 girls team – was recently named as the new sponsor of Ipswich Town and Ed revealed it took a lot of hard work to strike a deal.

He shared: “I started sponsoring Framlingham Town Under-11 girls team, they emailed me … and then I was like, I wonder how it is to sponsor Ipswich?”

Ed knew that the team’s previous sponsorship deal was ending and he was keen to fill the void.

The chart-topping singer thinks the news has been broadly welcomed because fans know he cares passionately about the team.

He said: “I just enquired, ‘Do you guys need a sponsor?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah for sure.’

“It’s been a long, long process.

“I think the positive reaction stems from the negative reaction from the European Super League.

“It’s like a polar opposite of really, really, really rich people who own a team and monetise a team and people who love a team and want to see it do well.”