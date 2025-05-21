DStv Zimbabwe hikes price

Spread the love

DStv subscribers in Zimbabwe will see slight increases in their subscription fees beginning June 1, 2025, following an official price adjustment announced by MultiChoice Zimbabwe.

In a notice released on Monday, the broadcaster confirmed that while some subscription packages will maintain their current prices, several popular bouquets will experience modest increases ranging between US$1 and US$2. The company did not provide a detailed explanation for the changes.

Subscribers to the DStv Premium and Lite packages can breathe a sigh of relief, as these two offerings will remain unchanged. The Premium bouquet will continue to cost US$75 per month, while the budget-friendly Lite package will hold steady at US$9.

However, several mid-tier and entry-level packages will see price increases. The Compact Plus bouquet will go up from US$45 to US$46, the Family bouquet will rise from US$20 to US$21, and the Access bouquet will increase from US$15 to US$16. The most notable adjustment affects the DStv Compact package, which will increase by US$2, from US$30 to US$32 per month.

Specialised content packages, including the Indian and Portuguese offerings, will remain unaffected. The Indian Stand Alone (Premium) will continue at US$39, the Indian Add-on at US$25, the Portuguese Stand Alone at US$45, and the Portuguese Add-on at US$25. The HD PVR service also remains unchanged at US$13.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe confirmed that the revised pricing will apply to both satellite and streaming subscriptions. The company has not issued a specific justification for the selective adjustments but noted that the changes are part of its ongoing review of services and costs.

