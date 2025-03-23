Drake’s Alleged Leaked DMs Stir Controversy Over Comments on The Weeknd, LeBron James & More

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – A series of leaked Instagram direct messages allegedly from Drake have sparked controversy online, with the rapper purportedly taking shots at several high-profile figures, including LeBron James and The Weeknd.

The leaked messages surfaced on Wednesday (March 19) after a meme page, @grandwizardchatnigg, believed to have ties to Drake, was reportedly hacked. The breach led to the exposure of an extensive conversation thread allegedly between the rapper and the account owner.

Among the claims making waves is that Drake paid to have Twitter accounts removed for posting negative tweets about him. The leaks also suggest he expressed frustration over LeBron James, seemingly referencing the basketball star’s viral moment dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us—a diss track aimed at Drake.

“N**** out in the first round, nothing left to do but dance,”* the alleged messages read, in reference to the Los Angeles Lakers’ early playoff elimination.

Additionally, one of the most unexpected revelations involves Drake’s supposed interaction with Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In the messages, Drake describes feeling caught off guard by Jackson confronting him over a lyric about his brother.

“I won’t cap… Jackson Mahomes pressed me like he was NBA Ben 10 about my Patrick Mahomes bar. I’ve never been pressed by a 6’5 gay n***. Like I just didn’t have the reaction in my Rolodex. My life never prepared me for that,”* the leaked message states.

The Weeknd was also allegedly a target in the leaked conversation, with Drake making unflattering remarks about the singer while discussing one of Tory Lanez’s projects released before his incarceration.

As speculation swirls, neither Drake nor his representatives have commented on the authenticity of the leaked DMs. However, social media remains divided, with fans debating whether the messages are real or part of an elaborate hoax.

This incident comes amid an ongoing period of scrutiny for Drake, who has faced increased public criticism following his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar and broader tensions within the hip-hop community.

Source: AllHipHop

