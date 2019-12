Drake teases he’s ‘finishing up’ new album

Drake promised his fans he was heading back into the studio to finish up his new album.

The Toronto rapper was a special guest during DaBaby’s set when his “The Kirk Tour” hit the Canadian city’s REBEL nightclub on Tuesday night, and after congratulating the “Suge” hitmaker on his success, Drake gave fans an update on the progress of his follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’, which he says will be out next year.

He said: “Look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations.

“You killin’ this s***.”

After sharing a hug with the hip-hop star, the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker told the crowd: “I love you with all my heart.

“I’mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up 2020.”

Drake had previously told fans at the end of his “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” alongside trap trio Migos in November 2018, that he planned to head straight into the studio once he’d given himself a “little break” to work on his

He said on stage: “Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess – I’m gonna tell you what I’m going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I’m gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party.”

Drake drops ‘Care Package’ compilation album Drake has just dropped a new compilation album called “Care Package.” The new release brings together loose songs throughout the Toronto-native rapper’s career. The project features tracks like “Can I” that leaked around the release of his fourth …

In August, the ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker surprised fans by dropping a ‘Care Package’ compilation album, featuring unreleased tracks.

He announced on social media: “Available Friday on all platforms. Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package.”

The surprise project includes fan favourite tracks such as “Can I” – which was leaked around the time “Views” came out – “Girls Love Beyonce”, and “Paris Morton Music”.

Plus features from J. Cole, James Fauntleroy and Rick Ross.

The record came just a few months after the 33-year-old superstar – whose real name is Aubrey Graham – re-released his 2009 album “So Far Gone”, finally making the 10-year-old project available to stream on all platforms.