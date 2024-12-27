Drake Reveals His “Secret Weapon” in Legal Battle Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Spread the love

Drake’s annual DRIZZMAS Livestream brought festive cheer and surprises, but it also became the stage for a subtle revelation regarding his ongoing legal tussle with Kendrick Lamar over the hit song “Not Like Us.”

While avoiding direct shots at his rival, Drake hinted at his confidence in the legal battle, crediting his mother as his ultimate “secret weapon.”

Hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross on Thursday, December 26, Drake’s DRIZZMAS event included giveaways, fan interactions, and unexpected revelations. The OVO founder took to reading letters from fans as part of the giveaway, but one particular note stirred controversy.

The letter ended with a jab at Kendrick Lamar, which Drake noticed and quickly decided to skip. “Oh, I am not reading that,” he joked, carefully dodging a public diss.

While sidestepping the jab, Drake addressed his cultural rivalry with Kendrick Lamar and the ongoing legal challenge over “Not Like Us,” a track allegedly at the centre of his dispute with Universal Music Group. Displaying unshakeable confidence, Drake declared that his mother, Sandi Graham, was his secret weapon.

During the livestream, Sandi Graham appeared to deliver a heartfelt New Year’s message, prompting Drake to heap praise on her.

“That’s my mother, by the way. Any of you guys think you can finish me… it doesn’t matter,” Drake declared. “From one man to the biggest corporation in the world, you guys will never do me. Are you crazy? The most powerful force you’ve ever seen in your life: me and her.”

This statement not only highlighted Drake’s confidence but also underscored the emotional support and determination fueling his ongoing legal and professional battles.

While Drake managed to avoid stirring tensions with Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross was not as fortunate. In reading another fan letter, Drake inadvertently referred to Ross’s hosting partner Adin as “the healthy Ross.” Realising the implication, he attempted to smooth things over, jokingly saying, “Oh s###! I wasn’t supposed to read that out.”

However, he couldn’t resist poking fun further, adding, “He ain’t lying.”

Drake’s remarks have left fans speculating about the next moves in his legal battle with Kendrick Lamar. While details of the dispute remain under wraps, the rapper’s confidence and unwavering family support signal that he’s ready for a fight.

With DRIZZMAS delivering both holiday cheer and headline-making moments, Drake continues to prove that he’s as much a master of public relations as he is of music.

Stay tuned as the legal battle unfolds and the world watches two of hip-hop’s titans clash on and off the charts.

Source: AllHipHop

