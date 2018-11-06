Drake mourns death of young fan in heartfelt Instagram tribute

Drake introduced to Kay through the Make A Wish Foundation – which helps young people suffering from critical conditions – and was reduced to tears when he made a special visit to meet the youngster, whose illness is unknown, in hospital.

On hearing Kay had died, the ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share the picture of him sat by her bedside, wiping his eyes with a tissue after he and her father prayed for her.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker said he had a “genuine bond” with Kay and was “sorry” that he missed her text message wishing him a happy birthday.

Alongside the photo, he wrote on Sunday: “Gonna miss you a whole lot. We met through make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals. I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father. I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that’s eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour. I don’t know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it’s sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K! @the.kaydiaries (sic)”