An eyewitness has revealed Drake “had a huge smile on his face” when Rihanna walked into his recent birthday bash in Hollywood.

The Toronto-born rap star celebrated his upcoming 34th birthday by throwing a party at Poppy nightclub in Hollywood, and Drake was thrilled when his ex-girlfriend joined him at the lavish bash.

An eyewitness told E! News: “Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake’s table by security.

“Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends.”