Drake Fires Back at Kendrick Lamar Over “GNX,” Sparks New R&B Feuds

Spread the love

TORONTO, – Drake has pushed back against the buzz surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album GNX, rejecting the perceived shots aimed his way and dismissing the claims as “fairy tales.”

The Toronto rapper, according to US entertainment platform TMZ, made his defiant stance known during a live conversation with popular Canadian streamer xQc over the weekend.

“You need facts to take me out; fairy tales won’t do it,” Drake asserted, directly addressing the speculation about Kendrick’s lyrical jabs.

The remarks come months after Drake’s own Kendrick-focused diss track, The Heart Pt. 6, released in May. Kendrick has since remastered and retitled the track, keeping the rivalry alive and stirring debate among fans and industry insiders.

Aussie Tour Announcement Amid R&Beef

During the stream, Drake announced he would be touring Australia in 2025, marking his first performances there in nearly a decade. The news delighted fans and drew praise from DJ Akademiks, a vocal supporter of Drake amid his feud with Kendrick.

However, the conversation shifted into R&B territory when Drake made an offhand comment about The Weeknd. While streaming, Drake asked xQc to cut Starboy—The Weeknd’s hit single—stating, “Real 6ixers don’t listen to that.”

This comment comes just weeks after reports surfaced that Drake’s OVO camp and The Weeknd’s XO collective were close to squashing their longstanding beef. Drake’s remarks suggest otherwise, leaving fans speculating about the state of their relationship.

Steve Lacy Caught in the Crossfire

Drake also took aim at Steve Lacy, calling him a “fragile opp” for performing at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out Concert earlier this year. Despite the jab, Drake did acknowledge enjoying Lacy’s hit song Bad Habit, adding a layer of complexity to his critique.

Lacy has yet to respond directly but has been known to lean into controversy, leaving fans curious about how he might handle the latest remarks.

Kendrick’s Triumph with “GNX”

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar has been revelling in the success of GNX, which has drawn widespread acclaim and is projected to deliver strong commercial numbers. The album’s subtle yet pointed references to industry peers, including Drake, have been a significant talking point.

As the rivalry continues to unfold, fans of both artists are left divided, watching closely to see who will make the next move in this high-stakes game of lyrical chess. Will Drake’s defiance hold up, or will Kendrick’s GNX reign supreme? The battle, it seems, is far from over.

By releasing today, Kendrick guaranteed himself at least two consecutive weeks at No. 1 because next Friday’s release schedule (following Thanksgiving) does not include anything that would knock him off. Bookmark this tweet. https://t.co/w45XFQE8wV — Z (@BrianZisook) November 22, 2024

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...