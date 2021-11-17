Drake and Kanye West finally meet up to reconcile after nasty public spat

Following a long-running public spat, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West (now legally Ye) and Canadian rapper Drake have officially met up and set aside their differences after years of public animosity. The two were pictured together for the first time in years alongside J. Prince, an American music executive and promoter who has been an adviser and close associate of Drake’s throughout his career.

Kanye used the dove of peace emoji as the caption to his Instagram post. Last week, J. Prince met Kanye and prompted him to record a video calling for a truce with Drake in order for the two to join forces in the ongoing attempts to free Larry Hoover. “I’m asking Drake, on December 7, to join me as a special guest and share the two biggest album of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” Ye said last week.

It’s unclear whether Drake will indeed join Ye on stage, but that prospect seems promising. To mark the occasion, Drake appeared to host a star-studded event at his home in Toronto, Ontario. Videos from Kanye and Drake show Dave Chappelle on the mic sharing some jokes and congratulating the two on their reconciliation.

Two months ago, Kanye and Drake went head to head as they released their eagerly anticipated albums in consecutive weeks. The two shattered several records and currently have the two best-selling albums of the year.

