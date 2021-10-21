Donald announces Jussie Smollett collaboration on upcoming album ‘Dream’

On Wednesday afternoon, South African R&B artist Donald ran an online giveaway of R1 000 to a lucky fan who could guess the sixth artist featured on his upcoming album, “Dreams”. The artist’s tweet read, “FINAL GIVEAWAY: This is the 6th artist FEATURED on my new album DREAMS. Guess who it is and WIN R1 000, don’t forget to use the hashtag #DreamsAlbum. Clue: He’s a famous singer & actor who starred on a popular American series.”

The tweet was accompanied by an audio snippet of the featured artist’s verse. The platinum-selling R&B artist’s sixth album drops this Friday. Hundreds of tweets flowed in throughout the afternoon with most fans in agreement that the feature is actor and singer Jussie Smollett.

The engagement from fans drove “Jussie Smollett” right to the top of the South African Twitter trends list. Donald made the announcement official just after 5pm SA time, confirming that Smollett was indeed the correct answer. “BREAKING!! The 6th and Final Artist FEATURED on #DreamsAlbum is the amazing @JussieSmollett. Album drops on Friday,” Donald tweeted.

Jussie Smollett has been in the headlines over the past two years after he allegedly falsely claimed to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. Smollett claimed in a police report that he had been attacked by two men who wrapped a rope around his neck as he was out getting food. Just this Monday it was revealed that Smollett will stand trial next month after a judge denied his request to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors believe Smollett orchestrated the “{hate crime” in an attempt to promote his career. Earlier in the week, Donald confirmed Boohle, Mthunzi, Lady Du, Robot Boii and Kagiso Monageng as the other featured artists.

