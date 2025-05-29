DMX Estate Threatens Legal Action

Spread the love

The estate of late rap legend DMX is preparing for a legal battle after an online auction house put up rare, unreleased music and personal items for sale without permission.

Unauthorized Auction Sparks Outrage

GottaHaveRockandRoll, a memorabilia auction site, is currently listing over 30 items tied to DMX’s early career, including:

Handwritten lyrics from his 1993 debut single “Born Loser”

Unreleased cassette tapes (1992-1994) featuring freestyles and diss tracks

A 1994 concert poster from a show where DMX opened for Wu-Tang Clan

Unseen music video footage of an unreleased track

Some items are expected to sell for over $10,000 each, with the entire auction projected to bring in $20,000–$40,000.

Estate Fires Back: “We Will Protect His Legacy”

The Estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons has condemned the sale, calling it unauthorised and vowing to take legal action.

“We were surprised and disappointed to learn of this auction, which was not cleared by the Estate,” a rep told TMZ. “We hold rights to these recordings and written materials—including intellectual property—and we will fiercely protect them. This is a violation, and we will pursue appropriate action.”

Family Reacts: “His Children Should Benefit”

DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, slammed the auction, claiming the seller has no connection to the family.

“The seller is not a family member to our knowledge,” she said. “This is disheartening and insensitive. These are Earl’s memories—his children should benefit, not outsiders.”

Tashera recently lost a legal bid for 50% of DMX’s music rights after a judge ruled she had no ownership claim.

Auction House Responds

GottaHaveRockandRoll President Dylan Kosinski defended the sale, telling TMZ the items came from one of DMX’s early industry associates, not a relative.

The auction remains live on the site and is set to close this week.

A Legacy in Limbo

DMX, who passed away in 2021 at age 50, left behind 15 children and a fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom. His estate, managed by family and representatives, is still settling his debts while fighting to protect his unreleased work.

This latest controversy raises questions about who truly controls a late artist’s legacy—and whether auctions like these exploit their memory for profit.

Updates to follow as the legal battle unfolds.

Source: AllHipHop

