DJ Khaled Receives “RIP Drake/OVO” Coffin in Bizarre Delivery, Caught on Camera

Spread the love

MIAMI BEACH – A chilling and unexplained delivery took place at DJ Khaled’s Miami Beach home last month, where two unidentified men arrived at his doorstep carrying a coffin labeled “RIP Drake & OVO.”

According to TMZ Hip Hop, newly obtained security footage reveals the eerie moment when the two men, posing as delivery workers, gained access to Khaled’s property after speaking with his front gate security. Once inside, they proceeded to carry the coffin to his front door, with a third person recording the bizarre event on a mobile phone.

In an even stranger twist, the footage shows the men kneeling before the casket, engaging in what appears to be a prayer or ritual, making cryptic hand gestures toward the sky. The security guard, seemingly bewildered, watched the incident unfold but did not intervene.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Targeted in Similar Stunt

The unsettling delivery wasn’t an isolated event. Just two days earlier, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine received a similar coffin at his Florida home—his, however, was marked “RIP King Von.”

While the motive behind these incidents remains unclear, speculation is rife that someone is playing into ongoing rap feuds. Tekashi denied any involvement in the deliveries, despite his reputation for trolling high-profile artists.

Khaled & Drake Fallout?

The “RIP Drake” message on the casket has also fueled speculation that the stunt could symbolize the end of DJ Khaled’s relationship with Drake.

Last month, Khaled teased a new album featuring the Toronto rap superstar, but Drake seemingly ignored the announcement. Many fans believe this could be linked to Khaled’s silence during the explosive 2024 Rap Wars, where Drake clashed with several artists.

With the mystery still unsolved, the bizarre coffin delivery raises more questions than answers, leaving fans wondering who’s behind the morbid stunt—and what it really means.

TMZ was the first to report this story.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...