“DJ Fresh agreed to apologise unreservedly”- report

In a statement released on his Twitter timeline, DJ Fresh has said he agreed to apologize unreservedly contrary to media reports. The host of Metro FM’s flagship ‘Fresh Breakfast’, was pulled off air a few weeks ago, following a verbal altercation with a listener on the show.
Previous reports, based on an article in last week’s Sunday World, stated it’s unlikely that the ‘Fresh Breakfast’ will continue on the Metro FM as DJ Fresh refused to apologize.
The emotions I’m going through right now with this whole issue is just too much. Not sure how you’re holding @DJFreshSA but I hope gore o sharp wherever you are. Got nothing but love and respect for you good Sir. Stay strong
Its because u are so real that so many of us u. It’s because u can laugh at urself, admit mistakes, build others up, put others first, change countless lives on a daily basis. My loyalty lies not with the station that u are on, but with u. Because u change my life, not them.
For me there’s no apology to be accepted msunery is purely that. Anyway I have also punished Metro FM by moving to another station see you when Fresh is back yours truly #msunery
An additional 3 weeks for what though? Seems very spiteful, senseless really. It’s a very “I’ll show you who’s boss” and “I don’t give a damn” attitude
With images of Fresh with Kaya FMs Greg Maloka having done the rounds as well, Mzansi waits with baited breath for the SABC to make its move and clear the air.