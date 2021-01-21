DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and Dammer granted bail

Popular entertainment promoters DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and Dammer have been freed on Z$10,000 bail after a High Court judge acceded to their bail appeal.

The trio were released on bail on condition that they report every fortnight to a given police station and reside at given address until the matter is finalised.

DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and Dammer were convicted in early January by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti.

Muchuchuti had sentenced them to six months in prison each for violating Covid-19 restrictions after they organised and held a New Year ’s Eve all-night musical show at Matapi Flats in Mbare, Harare.