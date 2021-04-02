Dionne Warwick ‘having fun’ on Twitter

Dionne Warwick is “having fun” with social media after joining Twitter during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 79-year-old singer signed up to Twitter during the coronavirus pandemic and she is really enjoying interacting with so many people using the platform.

Speaking about social media, she said: “I’m enjoying the fact that so many are following me.

“You know, I’m happy and I’m taking the opportunity to be able to talk to youngsters, which is wonderful … They have a lot of fun with me because I’m having fun with it. I love to laugh, you know.”

And the “That’s What Friends Are For” hitmaker says social media has also put her onto some amazing young singers and she is “slowly becoming very much aware of them”.

She added to the New York Post newspaper: “Oh wow, there is so many of them [young upcoming singers]. And since my activities on social media, I’ve gotten to know quite a few of the youngsters. So I am slowly becoming very much aware of them … So I am not going to chose just one or two.”

Meanwhile, Dionne previously admitted she finds her Queen-of-Twitter title “amusing”.

Asked about being called the Queen of Twitter, she said: “I find it quite amusing. After Covid-19 shut down the entertainment industry, I’ve been home since March just kind of utilising this [time] as sort of a vacation, something I’ve never had in all these years. I got to know my home, I got to sleep in my own bed, and make my own meals when I wanted them.

“But then after a while, that becomes old, and I noticed how much fun my nieces and nephews were having with this thing called tweeting. I said, ‘Well, how can I do it? I wanna do it.'”