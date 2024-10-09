Diddy’s Mother and Twin Daughters Visit Him in Brooklyn Jail, Break Silence on His Legal Troubles

Spread the love

Brooklyn, NY – Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, and his teenage twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, visited the music mogul at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, marking an emotional reunion that led Janice to break her silence on her son’s legal battles.

Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ that the family met in a visiting area last week, where they were able to embrace and speak under the watchful eye of jail staff. It was the first time D’Lila and Jessie had seen their father since his arrest last month, and they made the trip from their home in California to be with him.

The visit proved to be deeply emotional for the family. Janice, moved by the encounter, felt compelled to speak publicly, defending her son. In a statement released on Sunday, she expressed her anguish, saying, “To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.” She also emphasized, “He is not the monster they have painted him to be.”

The visit comes as Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, faces serious charges of sex trafficking, kidnapping, and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held as he awaits trial. During his time in detention, Diddy has now seen all of his adult children.

Despite the circumstances, sources say Diddy was grateful for the support from his family, as he remains “very family-oriented.” The reunion offered him some comfort as he navigates the legal challenges ahead.

TMZ reached out to Diddy’s representatives for comment, but has not yet received a response.