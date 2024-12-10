“Diddy’s Lawyers Slam Lawsuit Implicating JAY-Z, Call Allegations “Shameless Publicity Stunts”

Spread the love

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has spoken out strongly against attorney Tony Buzbee following an amended lawsuit that now implicates JAY-Z in allegations of sexual assault involving a minor.

The lawsuit, initially filed in October with Diddy as the sole defendant, was updated on Sunday (December 8) to include JAY-Z, formally known as Shawn Carter. The complaint accuses Diddy and JAY-Z of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The lawsuit also alleges that a female celebrity stood by and watched the assault.

Diddy’s attorneys, addressing the amended allegations, dismissed the claims as baseless and aimed at gaining media attention. “This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are—shameless publicity stunts,” the legal team told TMZ.

They further stated, “Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

JAY-Z Responds to Allegations

JAY-Z has categorically denied the allegations, issuing a statement calling for criminal proceedings if the claims were legitimate.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one,” JAY-Z stated. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Buzbee Accuses JAY-Z of Harassment

In response, attorney Tony Buzbee accused JAY-Z of attempting to intimidate his clients. Buzbee claimed that after he sent a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim seeking confidential mediation, JAY-Z retaliated by filing a lawsuit under a pseudonym and engaging in harassment.

“Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me but has also tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff,” Buzbee said in a statement. “His conduct has had the opposite effect. She is emboldened, and I’m very proud of her resolve.”

Both Diddy and JAY-Z’s legal teams maintain that the allegations are entirely unfounded, vowing to fight them in court. The case is likely to unfold as one of the most high-profile legal battles in the entertainment industry.

Source: AllHipHop

