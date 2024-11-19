Diddy’s Lawyers Accuse Prosecutors of Misconduct Over Jail Cell Search

Spread the love

NEW YORK – Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs have accused federal prosecutors of misconduct, alleging they used materials seized from the music mogul’s jail cell to strengthen their case against him ahead of his trial.

The accusations arose after prosecutors filed documents last Friday in Manhattan federal court opposing Combs’ release on bail. The documents reportedly cited information obtained during a search of Combs’ cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

“This is a matter of grave concern that must be addressed immediately,” Combs’ legal team stated in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian. They requested an urgent hearing to determine who authorised the search and why personal items and paperwork were confiscated.

A bail hearing for Combs is already scheduled for Friday, with his lawyers arguing for his release to house arrest under a $50 million bail package.

Prosecutors Defend Jail Cell Sweep

In response, prosecutors said the cell inspection was part of a routine, jail-wide security sweep unrelated to Combs or his legal case. They stated that the sweep had been scheduled before Combs’ arrest in September and was conducted in accordance with standard procedures.

Prosecutors emphasised that a government “filter team” reviewed any potentially privileged materials to ensure that trial prosecutors did not access confidential attorney-client communications. They also noted that an investigator decided not to examine a manila envelope marked “legal” during the search.

Serious Charges and Bail Battle

Combs, 55, has been held in custody since September following his indictment on charges of coercion, abuse, and violence against women over several years. Prosecutors allege that he employed a network of associates to carry out blackmail, arson, physical assaults, and even kidnappings to silence victims. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The government has opposed his release on bail, citing concerns that Combs has attempted to interfere with witnesses and orchestrate public campaigns to influence the jury pool. Prosecutors claim that Combs has used third parties to contact witnesses and leaked materials to social media to sway public opinion.

In their latest filing, Combs’ legal team criticised prosecutors for acknowledging possession of “possibly privileged materials, such as the notes recovered from the defendant’s cell.” They described this as “outrageous government conduct” and argued it constituted a violation of Combs’ constitutional rights.

What’s Next?

The dispute over the cell search adds a new layer of tension as the high-profile case progresses. The court is expected to address the matter during Friday’s bail hearing, where the defence will also press for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cell search.

Combs’ trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025. If convicted, the music mogul could face decades in prison for the alleged crimes.

