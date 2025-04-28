Diddy’s Defence Claims Mental Incapacity Amid Prosecutors’ Pushback

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is mounting an unusual defence ahead of his upcoming trial, arguing he lacked the mental capacity to commit the alleged crimes due to intoxication — a claim federal prosecutors are seeking to strike from the proceedings.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy’s legal team intends to call a Columbia University professor as an expert witness. The professor is expected to testify that Diddy suffered from a “mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt,” potentially linked to extensive alcohol and drug use at the time of the alleged offences.

Although the specific nature of the condition remains redacted in court filings, prosecutors suggest the defence is preparing to argue that Diddy’s ability to control his behaviour or form criminal intent was impaired. This comes against the backdrop of serious allegations, with prosecutors claiming Diddy drugged victims during so-called “freak offs” to coerce compliance.

Despite these claims, prosecutors are opposing the introduction of this testimony, arguing that it is irrelevant and procedurally flawed. They point out that under legal precedent, defendants must give clear and timely notice before presenting evidence about the impact of drugs and alcohol on memory or cognitive function. Furthermore, they argue the professor never personally examined Diddy, meaning any testimony would rely solely on general experience rather than a specific evaluation of the defendant.

Adding another layer to the pre-trial wrangling, prosecutors also moved to block testimony from a forensic video expert regarding a video showing Diddy allegedly assaulting singer Cassie in a hotel. However, the judge has already ruled that the video will be admitted as evidence.

The courtroom battles over evidence and testimony are intensifying as the trial date looms just a week away. The judge has yet to rule on whether the Columbia professor’s testimony will be allowed, leaving a critical question hanging over Diddy’s defence strategy.

Diddy, once a dominant figure in the entertainment industry, now faces a high-stakes trial that could significantly impact his legacy — with both the allegations and his controversial legal tactics under intense public scrutiny.

