Diddy Trial Stumbles as Prosecutors Struggle to Secure Key Witness

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile federal sex trafficking trial has encountered a potential setback, as prosecutors revealed they may be unable to secure the testimony of a key witness, identified in court documents as “Victim No. 3.”

The revelation was made as jury selection commenced on May 5 in Manhattan federal court, where Combs faces a five-count indictment that includes charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors allege the music mogul orchestrated a pattern of abuse, coercion, and exploitation spanning over two decades.

However, the absence of Victim No. 3—described as a central figure in the case—could weaken the prosecution’s position. According to lead prosecutor Maurene Comey, the witness, who resides outside the New York area, has been reluctant to appear in court despite being subpoenaed. Attempts to contact her and her legal representative have so far been unsuccessful.

Judge Arun Subramanian has instructed the prosecution to make renewed efforts to reach the witness’s attorney to ensure her attendance. Comey confirmed that the prosecution will not mention the woman’s specific allegations during opening statements, instead referring to her more generally as one of several alleged victims. Her testimony may still be introduced later in the trial if she becomes available.

The uncertainty drew objections from Combs’ legal team, who urged the judge to compel the prosecution to clarify their plans regarding the witness by the end of the week. The defence argued that the ambiguity could hinder their ability to prepare an adequate defence strategy.

Meanwhile, jury selection is underway, with around 150 potential jurors undergoing individual screening. The trial is expected to span several months and, in accordance with federal court rules, will not be televised.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, reportedly appeared tense during the proceedings, telling the judge, “I’m sorry, your honour, I’m a little nervous today.” He previously rejected a plea deal offered shortly before the trial began.

Among the evidence expected to be presented is a 2016 hotel surveillance video that allegedly shows Combs assaulting his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura. Prosecutors also accuse him of orchestrating so-called “Freak Offs”—alleged sex parties involving drugs, sex workers, and manipulative tactics.

Judge Subramanian has already denied a motion from the defence to delay the trial and has ruled that expert testimony on “coercive control” will be limited in scope.

Despite intense media scrutiny and online speculation, the judge concluded that most jurors could remain impartial.

Opening statements are expected to begin once jury selection is completed.

Source: AllHipHop

