Diddy Trial Begins with Graphic Allegations: Prosecutors Detail Abuse and Sex Trafficking Claims Involving Cassie

NEW YORK CITY — Federal prosecutors have launched a blistering opening in the high-profile sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of orchestrating a years-long pattern of abuse, coercion, and sexual exploitation — including a disturbing claim that he once made a sex worker urinate in singer Cassie Ventura’s mouth.

According to TMZ, the explosive allegations were laid bare during opening statements Monday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson in a federal court in Manhattan. Johnson alleged that Diddy forced Cassie into disturbing sex acts involving male escorts while he watched, directed, and recorded the encounters.

The government claims these events — which Diddy allegedly called “Freak Offs,” “Wild King Nights,” or “Hotel Nights” — were meticulously organised by his staff, who arranged transportation, accommodation, lighting, lubricant, drugs, and cash payments for the sex workers involved.

One of the most shocking accusations, reported by TMZ, is that during one of these “freak offs,” Diddy forced an escort to urinate in Cassie’s mouth, with prosecutors stating that he choreographed the events down to the reactions of the women, insisting they appear to enjoy themselves.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, allegedly became involved with Diddy at just 19 years old when she had a hit single. The prosecution claims Diddy exerted control over her career and personal life, often becoming physically abusive. One incident allegedly saw Diddy fly into a rage after learning Cassie was seeing another man — brutally beating her, kicking her, and threatening to release video footage of her with other escorts as blackmail.

Prosecutors also referenced what TMZ describes as the infamous Cassie beating video and claimed Diddy once stomped on her face in an SUV, forcing her into hiding at a hotel for a week. In another instance, he allegedly beat her for taking too long in a bathroom.

Federal attorneys further detailed the story of another victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” a single mother who became romantically involved with Diddy in 2020. The woman, according to TMZ, thought her first sex party was a one-off, but it became a repeated ordeal. Prosecutors allege she was denied the use of condoms, pressured into drug use, and forced to continue through physical illness — vomiting at one such party while Diddy compelled her to continue.

The court also heard that a former personal assistant of Diddy, named Mia, will testify that he sexually assaulted her by putting his hand up her dress without consent. Several other escorts, including one who allegedly witnessed Diddy physically assault Cassie and drag her by her face during a “freak off,” are expected to testify as well.

Diddy faces five federal charges: two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation for prostitution, and one count of racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team argues that all encounters were consensual.

As TMZ reports, the courtroom was tense and sombre, with Diddy largely unresponsive during the prosecution’s presentation. His defense team is now addressing the jury, seeking to counter what is already shaping up to be a deeply contentious and closely-watched trial.