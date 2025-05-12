Diddy Leans on Faith as Sex Trafficking Trial Begins: “My Trial Is Gonna Be Biblical”

Spread the love

NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared deeply immersed in prayer and scripture as his high-profile federal sex trafficking trial got underway on Monday, with TMZ reporting that the music mogul read from the Bible at the defence table before opening statements began.

The Bad Boy Records founder, facing serious federal charges, had a Bible in front of him and appeared focused on reading passages from it as the courtroom prepared for the day’s proceedings, according to courtroom observers quoted by TMZ.

Diddy was joined by a large contingent of family members, including several of his children. The Combs family reportedly remained composed and expressionless as federal prosecutors outlined their case to the jury.

Wearing a collared shirt under a sweater, Diddy maintained a largely motionless posture during the opening remarks, only occasionally fidgeting with his feet and staring blankly ahead, TMZ noted.

One of his lead defence attorneys, Teny Geragos—daughter of high-profile lawyer Mark Geragos—delivered the opening statement on behalf of the defence team. Despite some jurors appearing drowsy, likely due to the mid-morning session leading into lunch, a few were seen taking copious notes during her remarks. Mark Geragos watched on with evident pride as his daughter addressed the court.

During the lunch break, Teny Geragos was seen sharing a moment with her husband in the cafeteria, where they exchanged a kiss. She reportedly ordered egg salad, sparkling water, and salt and pepper crisps, according to TMZ.

Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s former partner whose past allegations helped ignite wider scrutiny of the music mogul, was frequently mentioned during the prosecution’s opening. Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, was also spotted conferring with Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, in the courthouse cafeteria.

TMZ added that Fine was wearing sunglasses both inside and outside the courthouse and declined to speak to paparazzi as he entered. Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, was also present, wearing dark glasses throughout the proceedings.

The court was expected to hear from its first witness after the lunch recess. TMZ continues to provide live updates from the trial as it unfolds.

Stay tuned for further developments in what Diddy has ominously described as a “biblical” legal battle.

Like this: Like Loading...