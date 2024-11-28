Diddy Denied Bond Again Amidst RICO and Sex Trafficking Allegations

Spread the love

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center following a judge’s decision to deny his release on bond. The Bad Boy mogul, who has been in detention since his September arrest, faces serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the motion for bail on Wednesday, November 27, citing concerns over obstruction of justice and witness tampering. In a five-page ruling, the judge stated, “The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

Prosecutors presented an eight-year-old video allegedly showing Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel room as evidence of sex trafficking. While Combs’ legal team argued the video was altered and taken out of context, prosecutors maintained its validity and referenced other evidence implicating him in the trafficking operation.

Additional allegations surfaced during the hearing, including claims that Combs used other inmates’ phone accounts and unauthorised third-party messaging services to communicate with witnesses. Prosecutors further accused him of orchestrating a social media campaign through his children for his recent birthday.

Combs’ lawyers countered these accusations, asserting his communications were part of legitimate efforts to prepare his defence. “Some of these recordings show that he’s telling people, just tell the truth, talk with my lawyer,” his attorney Marc Agnifilo argued.

The defence drew parallels between Combs’ case and that of Michael Jeffries, the former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, who was released on a $10 million bond despite facing similar sex trafficking charges. Jeffries’ alleged crimes, described as an international trafficking operation, were deemed more severe by Combs’ lawyers.

However, prosecutors emphasised critical differences, noting that Jeffries’ alleged obstruction ceased in 2015, while Combs’ continued into 2024. They also highlighted Combs’ extensive criminal history, which spans over two decades.

Combs initially offered a $50 million bail package, pledging to reside under house arrest in Florida with 24/7 security and a restricted guest list. His proposal included forfeiting access to phones and the internet to focus solely on trial preparation.

Prosecutors dismissed the plan, arguing that his private security team and investigators were already implicated in contacting witnesses, effectively “working for him.” The court upheld earlier rulings that no conditions could guarantee Combs would not obstruct justice.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for prostitution. His trial is set to commence in May 2025.

As the case unfolds, the high-profile nature of the allegations continues to draw significant public attention, with debates about justice, celebrity privilege, and the legal system’s handling of high-stakes cases.

