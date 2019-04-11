Diddy apologised to Alex Rodriguez over Jennifer Lopez comment

Diddy apologised to Alex Rodriguez after leaving a flirty comment on one of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram posts in January.

The ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ hitmaker – who dated the ‘Dinero’ singer for two years until 2001 – caused a stir in January after commenting “OMG” under a picture posted by the former lover to show off her figure during the ninth day of her #10DayChallenge.

Jennifer has now revealed he reached out to the retired baseball ace afterwards to reassure him he didn’t mean anything disrespectful with his comment.

Jennifer – who got engaged to Alex last month – told Power 105.1’s ‘The Breakfast Club’: “He wrote Alex after [commenting].

“He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’

“We were together so many years ago. It’s just like … we were kids, you know?”

After Diddy, 49, wrote his comment, 43-year-old Alex also shared his approval for the post, writing “Lucky me” alongside a number of emojis.

And Jennifer, also 49, wasn’t surprised when her fiance added his comment.

She said: “He doesn’t play. He’s a crazy Dominican. Do not disrespect that man.”

The ‘Medicine’ singer – who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony – also insisted she “doesn’t care” about claims Alex has been unfaithful to her because she knows “the truth” about their relationship.

He said: “It doesn’t matter. I know what truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am.

“We’re just happy. We’re not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”