Diddy Accuses U.S. Government of Constitutional Violations Amid Legal Battle

LOS ANGELES – Sean “Diddy” Combs is fighting back against allegations of misconduct during his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), claiming that the government has used a “materially false narrative” about his behaviour to justify intrusive surveillance and searches.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Diddy’s legal team is demanding an evidentiary hearing to expose what they allege are serious violations of his constitutional rights, including breaches of attorney-client privilege and improper searches of his prison unit.

At the heart of the controversy is an October 2024 search of Diddy’s unit, which prosecutors described as a routine security measure. However, his attorney, Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, dismissed this explanation, arguing that the search was specifically targeted at Diddy and not part of standard prison protocol.

“The search of Mr. Combs’s unit…was conducted not for legitimate institutional security reasons, but because [prosecutors] were interested in searching Mr. Combs,” Shapiro said in her filing.

Diddy’s legal team has accused prosecutors of staging the search to gather evidence related to his defense strategy, violating his right to confidential communication with his attorneys. Court filings allege that an investigator admitted to listening to Diddy’s privileged phone calls with his legal counsel, with those recordings later shared with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The government has further accused Diddy of misusing other inmates’ phone access, engaging in unauthorized messaging, and orchestrating a social media campaign involving his children. Despite these claims, Diddy’s attorneys noted that the Bureau of Prisons has yet to discipline him for any policy violations.

In response, Diddy’s defense team has called for the court to issue directives requiring prosecutors to cease monitoring his communications and to release evidence, including emails and surveillance footage, that could reveal the full scope of their alleged misconduct.

Diddy previously offered a $50 million bail package, which included 24/7 surveillance and other strict conditions, but the court denied his release, citing concerns about potential witness tampering and interference with ongoing investigations.

The trial is set to begin in May 2025, and Diddy’s lawyers are urging the court to act swiftly, describing the alleged violations as “grave threats” to his constitutional rights.

This legal battle raises significant questions about the balance between security measures in detention facilities and the protection of inmates’ legal and constitutional rights.

