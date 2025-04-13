Diddy Accuser Withdraws Claims Involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Spread the love

In a dramatic turn of events, the man suing music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has retracted explosive claims involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Manzaro Joseph, who filed a lawsuit against Diddy earlier this month alleging sexual assault and exploitation, has now amended his complaint, quietly removing all references to the Carters. The initial lawsuit had claimed the power couple witnessed Joseph in a disturbing state during a 2015 party in Miami — allegedly drugged and forced to wear an explicit mask.

According to sources with direct knowledge, Jay-Z’s legal counsel, Alex Spiro, contacted Joseph’s attorney with evidence disproving the couple’s presence at the event. Spiro reportedly warned against making false claims, showing that neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé were in Miami at the time of the alleged incident.

The original complaint recounted a bizarre scene at a birthday party for Diddy’s son, King Combs, where Joseph claimed Beyoncé reacted in shock, allegedly saying, “Why is this half-naked white man with a c**k mask standing here in front of me?” That statement, and all mentions of the Carters, have now been entirely omitted from the updated filing.

This is the second time Jay-Z has been cleared from allegations tied to Diddy. Just last month, another accuser, identified as Jane Doe, dismissed a lawsuit that claimed both moguls were involved in a 2000 rape case.

Despite the revised narrative, Joseph’s lawsuit against Diddy — as well as others named in the case, including music producer Emilio Estefan — remains active as he continues to seek damages.

The unfolding legal drama continues to cast a spotlight on the growing number of allegations against Combs, while high-profile figures like Jay-Z and Beyoncé work to distance themselves from the controversy. – TMZ

