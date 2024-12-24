Diddy Accused Of Hosting Hotel “Sex Romps” Stocked With Baby Oil, Drugs & Alcohol

Spread the love

BROOKLYN, NY – Sean “Diddy” Combs, currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, is facing fresh allegations of questionable activities in a lawsuit filed by a former employee.

Phillip Pines, who worked for the music mogul between 2019 and 2021, claims he was instructed to stock hotel suites with an assortment of items, including red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana, libido-enhancing honey packs, baby oil, Astroglide, towels, illegal drugs, and power banger sex machines, all for Diddy’s alleged “Wild King Nights.”

The lawsuit, which includes accusations of sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking, paints a lurid picture of the events, alleging drug binges and orgies. Pines also claims he was forced to clean up bodily fluids, blood, and urine after the parties.

Legal Team Denies Allegations

Diddy’s representatives have strongly denied the accusations, issuing a statement:

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Mounting Legal Issues

The 55-year-old Bad Boy Records founder is already grappling with multiple lawsuits following his September arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. Dozens of claims have surfaced against the hip-hop icon, further complicating his legal battles.

Among the lawsuits is one filed by inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who alleges Diddy assaulted him in Michigan over 30 years ago. Cardello-Smith is seeking $400 million in damages. While a judge initially issued a $100 million default judgment against Diddy, it was later overturned after his legal team successfully argued that key court documents had been falsified.

Upcoming Trial

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is preparing for trial in May 2025. The ongoing allegations, however, continue to raise questions about his legacy as one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

For now, Diddy remains behind bars as he faces what could be the most challenging legal battle of his life.

Source: AllHipHop

