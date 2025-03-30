Denzel Washington Prioritises Theatre Over Hollywood Fame

Spread the love

NEW YORK – Celebrated actor Denzel Washington has reaffirmed his passion for theatre, stating that despite his long-standing success in Hollywood, the stage remains his true artistic home.

In a recent CBS News interview, the Academy Award-winning star of Training Day and Fences reflected on his career trajectory, making it clear that he considers himself a theatre actor first.

“I’m a stage actor who does film; it’s not the other way around. I did stage first. I learned how to act on stage, not on film,” Washington stated.

The 70-year-old actor is currently headlining the Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s Othello at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City, portraying the tragic Moorish general. The production also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the scheming Iago.

Despite his global fame, Washington dismissed the idea of being labeled a “Hollywood actor,” insisting that his identity is rooted in his upbringing.

“What’s the definition of a Hollywood actor? Myself, I’m from Mt. Vernon, so I’m a ‘Mt. Vernon actor,’” he said. “I don’t know what ‘Hollywood’ means. Somebody who’s famous on film? A film actor with great success on film?”

Washington first played Othello decades ago as a student at Fordham University, but this Broadway production allows him to revisit the character on a grander stage. He credited legendary actor James Earl Jones, who starred in the last Broadway revival of Othello in 1982, as an early inspiration.

“James Earl Jones was my northern star when I was in college,” Washington shared. “He was who I wanted to be. I didn’t get to see his Othello, but I know it wasn’t as good as my 22-year-old interpretation. But you know, it’s my turn.”

Washington also highlighted the fundamental differences between stage and screen acting, noting that theatre offers performers more control.

“Movies are a filmmaker’s medium. You shoot it, and then you’re gone. They cut it together, add music, and do all of that. Theatre is an actor’s medium. The curtain goes up, and nobody can help you,” he explained.

With Othello running at the Barrymore Theatre until June 8, Washington’s return to Broadway reinforces his deep commitment to live performance, proving that despite decades of Hollywood stardom, his heart still belongs to the stage.

