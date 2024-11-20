Damon Dash Settles Roc-A-Fella Lawsuit as New York Seizes Royalties to Clear Tax Debt

Spread the love

NEW YORK CITY – Former music mogul Damon Dash has resolved his long-standing legal battle over Roc-A-Fella Records after the state of New York purchased his shares at auction to settle an $8.7 million tax debt, according to celebrity entertainment platform TMZ.

Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Jay-Z, confirmed on his YouTube channel that the auction marked the end of the saga. New York State, which initiated the auction, applied the proceeds to pay off Dash’s significant tax arrears, leaving the former executive debt-free to the state.

“Now, the Empire State is paid in full,” Dash said, expressing relief over the resolution of the matter.

Dash skipped court proceedings to celebrate his son’s birthday, citing minimal stakes in the lawsuit. He revealed that he has not received royalties from Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in over 15 years.

The case saw few attendees apart from Jay-Z’s legal representatives, officials from New York State, and the original plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Dash described the legal proceedings as a straightforward process due to the limited disputes remaining.

The lawsuit had centred on Dash’s attempt to sell his stake in Reasonable Doubt as a non-fungible token (NFT), a move Jay-Z contested earlier this year. Jay-Z’s legal team reminded bidders that copyright to the album would fully revert to him in 2031, complicating any sales.

In a podcast shared after the auction, Dash reflected on his legacy, recounting his contributions to the music industry and claiming he pioneered streaming services. Despite the legal setbacks, he emphasized his determination to move forward.

Dash’s shares in Roc-A-Fella now belong to new owners. Attorney Chris Brown, who represented parties in the case, told the New York Post that significant work remains to manage Dash’s former legacy under its new custodians.

Jay-Z’s representatives have yet to comment on the outcome, and questions remain about the future of the partnership that once shaped hip-hop’s golden era.

The resolution of this case brings closure to one chapter of Roc-A-Fella’s storied history. For Dash, it’s a bittersweet end to his connection with the label that once defined his career.

Source: Getty, New York Post, Damon Dash YouTube Channel

