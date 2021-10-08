Chris Brown won’t be charged over weave row

Chris Brown won’t be charged after a woman previously claimed he had slapped her and “dislodged” her weave. The “Run It” singer was accused of lashing out at the unnamed female at his Los Angeles home in June, but the LA City Attorney’s Office have now declined to bring charges against him due to insufficient evidence, RadarOnline.com reports.

The woman had claimed at the time she was parting at the 32-year-old star’s house when the singer allegedly slapped her violently on the back of her head, causing her weave to fall out. Police responded to an emergency call and took a battery report, listing Chris as the suspect. Law enforcement sources said at the time the alleged victim had no visible injuries but her weave was “dislodged”.

The original allegation came just over two months after the ‘Yo’ singer was visited by police over a house party. Officers “responded to a loud noise call” in the early hours of 6 May while Chris was celebrating his birthday and shut down the bash after getting full co-operation from those in attendance. The Los Angeles Police Department did not state how many guests were in attendance at the gathering, however, they estimated that there were between 300 and 500 cars parked nearby.