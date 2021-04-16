Chris Brown sued by housekeeper

Chris Brown is being sued by his former housekeeper, who claims she has been unable to work since December after suffering “severe emotional distress” when the singer’s dog attacked her sister while they cleaned his home.

The “Loyal” hitmaker is the subject of a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Patricia Avila, who has claimed the singer’s dog attacked her sister, Maria, when they were cleaning the 31-year-old star’s home on 12 December last year.

According to the lawsuit, which was seen by People magazine, Maria – who was bitten around her eye and her leg and had “several inches” of skin missing from her arm – needed two surgeries and spent several days in hospital, while Patricia “suffered severe emotional distress” including post traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

The housekeeper is “reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop re-living the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day”, and as a result is seeking unspecified financial damages, citing loss of wages due to being unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.

The lawsuit explained that prior to the day in question, Chris had kept his dogs on another part of his property, where the housekeepers couldn’t see them or interact with them, but on the day of the alleged attack, one of the animals – a Caucasian shepherd which can weigh between 110-200lbs – was in the backyard.

When Maria went outside to empty a vacuum cleaner, the dog growled and “proceeded to viciously attack” her.

After hearing her sister scream, Patricia ran outside and “found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help,” prompting the ‘Gimme That’ singer to call emergency services.