Chris Brown Set to Thrill South African Fans at FNB Stadium This Weekend

Global music sensation Chris Brown is ready to entertain his South African fans with back-to-back performances at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg this weekend. The concerts, scheduled for December 14 and 15, have sparked excitement since their announcement in September, though some concerns over safety have been raised.

Security Measures in Place

FNB Stadium has a history of hosting major international events, but past incidents have left some concertgoers wary. In 2018, the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela was marred by reports of attendees being robbed near the venue.

In response to safety concerns, organisers Big Concerts have reassured fans that security is a top priority. “We’ve taken many precautions to ensure a safe and secure experience for all patrons,” they said in a statement, adding that visible security personnel will be stationed throughout the venue. Additional lighting will also be installed around the stadium to enhance safety.

An email to concertgoers detailed further security measures, including the presence of the South African Police Service (SAPS), parking and pedestrian security, as well as crime prevention marshals monitoring access to the precinct.

Transportation Options for Fans

Big Concerts has advised attendees to plan their journeys carefully to avoid traffic congestion and ensure a smooth experience. Several transportation options will be available:

Park-and-Ride : A temporary Park-and-Ride station within walking distance of the stadium will operate, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Return transport is included, along with free, undercover parking at departure points.

: A temporary Park-and-Ride station within walking distance of the stadium will operate, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Return transport is included, along with free, undercover parking at departure points. Gautrain : Fans can use the Gautrain to travel to the venue.

: Fans can use the Gautrain to travel to the venue. E-hailing and Drop-and-Go: A dedicated and illuminated area off Nasrec will be monitored by security to ensure patrons’ safety.

The first Park-and-Ride buses will depart at 3 PM, with the last bus leaving promptly at 5 PM. Return buses from FNB Stadium will operate until 10:30 PM.

Event Details

Gates at FNB Stadium will open at 4 PM. An opening act, yet to be announced, will take the stage at 7 PM, followed by Chris Brown at 8 PM.

With all preparations in place, fans can look forward to a night of thrilling performances by the R&B superstar, who promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for his South African audience.

