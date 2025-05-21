Chris Brown Granted Bail in UK Assault Case, Cleared to Resume World Tour

Spread the love

LONDON — American R&B star Chris Brown has been granted bail by a UK court following his arrest on assault charges, allowing him to continue with his scheduled world tour, TMZ has confirmed.

Brown, who did not appear in person at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, was released after a judge approved his bail application. The singer was ordered to post a hefty security fee of £5 million (approximately US$6.7 million) as part of the conditions for his release. Details regarding further bail terms have not yet been made public.

The 35-year-old artist was arrested last Thursday and charged with grievous bodily harm stemming from an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023. According to prosecutors, Brown is accused of striking music producer Abraham Diaw in the head with a tequila bottle during a confrontation. Diaw survived the incident, and the case has now moved into formal judicial proceedings.

Despite the legal challenges, Brown is expected to proceed with his “11:11 Tour,” which is set to begin in Amsterdam on June 8. He is scheduled to perform in several cities across Europe, including Manchester, London, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Glasgow throughout June and July.

The case continues to generate widespread media attention, with fans divided over the developments. Brown has not yet entered a plea and has made no public statement regarding the charges.

Further updates on the court proceedings and tour developments are expected in the coming days. – TMZ

